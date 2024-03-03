ZANU PF Women's League Aims to Expand Membership, Bolsters Support for President Mnangagwa

Amidst Zimbabwe's evolving political landscape, the ZANU PF Women's League is embarking on a strategic initiative to expand its membership, reinforcing its critical role as the party's backbone. Secretary for Women's Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona, unveiled this ambition at the league's National Executive Conference, underlining the importance of a robust membership for effective mobilisation and support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's governance and vision for the nation.

Advertisment

Highlighting the initiative's first steps, Cde Chinomona discussed the development of a comprehensive database to accurately count and understand the Women's League's current membership. This systematic approach aims to streamline efforts in maintaining, attracting, and enlarging the league's base, ensuring that women continue to play a pivotal role in ZANU PF's dynamics. The creation of the database is seen as a critical tool for making informed decisions, directing solutions, and optimizing the league's influence within the party and the broader political sphere.

Unwavering Support for President Mnangagwa

The conference also served as a platform to reaffirm the Women's League's steadfast support for President Mnangagwa. Cde Chinomona praised the President's vision and leadership, committing the league's support throughout his tenure. She highlighted the significant strides in social development and economic growth under his administration, often referred to as the Second Republic. The league's endorsement is not only a testament to their loyalty but also a recognition of the President's capacity to steer Zimbabwe towards prosperity and stability.

Aligning with National Vision and Development Cde Chinomona's commitment extends beyond mere support; it aligns with the President's broader vision for Zimbabwe. She emphasized the league's role in safeguarding the gains of high-impact, citizen-oriented projects initiated by the government. This alignment underscores the Women's League's integral role in the nation's developmental strategies and its potential to influence positive outcomes in governance, economic policies, and societal advancements.

The ZANU PF Women's League's initiative to grow its membership and its unwavering support for President Mnangagwa reflect a strategic approach to reinforcing the party's foundation and ensuring sustained national development.