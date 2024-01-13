en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges

Breaking through the normative narrative on international finance, Farai Marapira, Communications Director for Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, has unequivocally stated that the country is unperturbed about the United States’ pause in its involvement with Zimbabwe’s debt clearance program. This vehement response came on the heels of comments made by Ms. Elaine French, the Chargée d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Harare, signifying a possible shift in US-Zimbabwe relations.

Zanu PF’s dismissive stance

More than just a political statement, Zanu PF’s stance appears to be a calculated dismissal of U.S. involvement in the nation’s fiscal affairs. It paints a picture of a ruling party willing to shoulder the burden of its financial obligations without foreign assistance, even if it means brushing off one of the most influential global economies. This attitude raises significant questions about the future of international relations and the potential impacts on Zimbabwe’s economy.

Political tumult amidst debt dispute

Underlying this fiscal tussle are several political and social issues that Zimbabwe is grappling with. The Zanu PF annual conference is on the horizon, which is expected to host over 3,000 delegates amidst the ongoing pandemic. Concurrently, recent by-elections have been marred by allegations of violence, as per the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn). The allegations have added to the growing concern over the country’s political stability, further complicating the debt clearance discourse.

Societal challenges casting long shadows

Beyond the political and financial landscape, societal issues are casting long shadows on Zimbabwe’s future. Allegations have been raised about the misuse of school facilities during elections by Zanu PF and the Football Association of Zimbabwe (FAZ). The nation is also bracing for another cholera outbreak in 2023, stressing the already overwhelmed healthcare system. Moreover, eviction threats faced by Zanu PF settlers have added a layer of uncertainty in the lives of the country’s most vulnerable.

0
Politics United States Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
8 seconds ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
In the international game of judicial chess, South Africa’s Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola, has made a significant move against Israel. He claims that Israel failed to disprove the arguments put forward by South Africa in a judicial setting, a development that could have far-reaching consequences for both nations. The Roots of the Dispute The crux
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
2 mins ago
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
3 mins ago
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: 'Raise the Age' Law Adds Complexity
41 seconds ago
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: 'Raise the Age' Law Adds Complexity
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
2 mins ago
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2 mins ago
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
9 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
23 seconds
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
36 seconds
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
53 seconds
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
2 mins
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2 mins
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
Barcelona Captain Sergi Roberto Eyes Victory in Spanish Super Cup Final Against Real Madrid
2 mins
Barcelona Captain Sergi Roberto Eyes Victory in Spanish Super Cup Final Against Real Madrid
Navigating the NBA DFS Scene: A Lens on Saturday’s Slate
2 mins
Navigating the NBA DFS Scene: A Lens on Saturday’s Slate
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
2 mins
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app