Zanu-PF Secures Sweeping Victory in Mashonaland East By-Elections

Zanu-PF, the ruling party of Zimbabwe, has emerged triumphant in the recent by-elections held in Mashonaland East province, further cementing its dominant position in the region's political landscape. The party secured significant victories in several key constituencies, including Seke and Goromonzi South, and even achieved a clean sweep in the Marondera district. The results of these elections illustrate the ongoing influence and substantial support that Zanu-PF enjoys within the province.

Zanu-PF's Decisive Wins

In the Seke constituency, Zanu-PF's candidate Munyaradzi Tobias Kashambe won a decisive victory. He garnered a total of 8,586 votes, a figure that far surpassed the tallies of his closest competitors. The Citizen Coalition for Change's (CCC) candidate, Everisto Chisi, managed to secure only 669 votes, while independent candidate Willard Madzimbamuto received 2,401 votes.

The party continued its winning streak in the Goromonzi South Constituency. Zanu-PF's Washington Zhanda claimed victory with an impressive 6,865 votes, against CCC's Rueben Chikudo, who managed to obtain 1,067 votes. These victories underscore the strength of Zanu-PF's grassroots support and its continued dominance in these regions.

Sweeping Success in Marondera District

Further bolstering its position, Zanu-PF also emerged victorious in all three contested wards within the Marondera district, specifically Wards 5, 8, and 10. This clean sweep in the district signals a resounding endorsement of the party's leadership and policies by the constituents.

Peaceful Electoral Process

The electoral process was reported to be peaceful by Mashonaland East Provincial elections officer Ms. Thenjiwe Mnkandla. This peaceful conduct of the elections is a positive sign for the democratic process in the region, contributing to the legitimacy of the results and the strengthening of Zanu-PF's mandate.

As a result of these victories, Zanu-PF now commands a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. This majority will allow the party greater legislative power and the ability to effect substantial policy changes. The outcome of these by-elections underscores the entrenched position of Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe's political arena and provides a clear indicator of the party's enduring appeal to the electorate.