ZANU PF Purges Officials for Backing Kasukuwere, Reinstates Chipanga Ahead of Elections

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has initiated a significant purge within the ranks of ZANU PF, targeting top officials for their alleged support of Saviour Kasukuwere's thwarted presidential bid. This decisive action comes as Zimbabwe gears up for the harmonised elections scheduled for August 23, 2023. Kasukuwere, a former political commissar barred from contesting due to prolonged absence from the country, has inadvertently caused a rift within the party, leading to the expulsion and suspension of key figures and the reinstatement of others previously ousted.

Crackdown on Dissent

Among the affected is former Mutare North legislator Batsirai Pemhenayi, expelled for his support of Kasukuwere. The decision, confirmed through a letter by ZANU PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu, cites violations of party constitution leading to Pemhenayi's immediate expulsion. In parallel, Manicaland Provincial Women's League chairperson Happiness Nyakuedzwa faces a two-year suspension from leadership roles within the party, accused of several misconducts including misuse of party resources and insulting fellow party members.

Reinstatements and Re-admissions

In a surprising turn of events, the politburo has endorsed the re-admission of former youth league leader Kudzai Chipanga, expelled in 2017 amidst the G40 factional battles that saw the ousting of then-President Robert Mugabe. This move reflects a potential shift in the party's internal dynamics, allowing Chipanga to participate in party programmes and activities, signaling a reconciliation with members previously aligned with opposing factions.

Implications for the Upcoming Elections

The recent purges and reinstatements within ZANU PF underscore the intense internal politics as the party prepares for the upcoming elections. These actions not only highlight the enduring influence of factionalism within the party but also indicate President Mnangagwa's commitment to consolidating power and ensuring party unity ahead of a crucial electoral test. As Zimbabwe heads to the polls, the impact of these internal dynamics on the party's performance and the broader political landscape remains to be seen.