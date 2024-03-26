Zanu PF Legislator Nyasha Marange Accused of Monopolizing US$1.2m Chiadzwa Trust Funds

Traditional leaders in Marange have raised serious allegations against Zanu PF Mutare West legislator Nyasha Marange, claiming he has unilaterally taken control of US$1.2 million meant for the Chiadzwa Community Ownership Trust. This fund was earmarked to benefit communities adversely affected by diamond mining operations in the region. The controversy has sparked a heated debate on the stewardship of community resources and the role of political influence in their distribution.

Advertisment

Allegations of Mismanagement and Exclusion

According to reports, Nyasha Marange is accused of sidelining fellow Members of Parliament from Mutare North and Mutare South, thereby centralizing the management and benefits of the trust funds exclusively to his constituency. This move has reportedly led to considerable infighting among political figures and discontent among villagers who were relocated from Chiadzwa to Arda Transau in 2010 to make way for diamond mining activities. These communities argue that they are entitled to a fair share of the funds, given the sacrifices they have made.

Community's Outcry and Political Repercussions

Advertisment

The situation has escalated to the point where traditional leaders and affected villagers have sought intervention from higher authorities. Accusations have been made against Marange for leveraging his political connections to assert control over the funds, with some community members alleging that he claims to be "untouchable" due to his proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The controversy has caught the attention of the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, who publicly reprimanded Marange for purportedly name-dropping the President in his dealings.

Response from Nyasha Marange

In response to the allegations, Nyasha Marange has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the funds will be equitably distributed among the three constituencies, including Mutare West, North, and South. He has promised that the money will be used for community development projects, such as drilling boreholes, to benefit all affected parties. Despite these assurances, the controversy remains a contentious issue, highlighting the challenges of managing and distributing community resources in a transparent and equitable manner.

The allegations against Nyasha Marange have ignited a broader conversation about accountability and the governance of community trusts. This incident serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in managing natural resource wealth, especially in areas where communities directly bear the impact of extractive industries. As the situation unfolds, it underscores the need for transparency, inclusivity, and fair play in the allocation of community resources, ensuring that all affected parties have a voice in the process.