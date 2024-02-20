Zamfara State Government Clears Gratuity Backlog, Pays N613 Million to Retirees

In a significant move to resolve the long-standing backlog of unpaid gratuities, the Zamfara State government has embarked on a financial operation that has seen N613 million disbursed to 414 retired civil servants. This initiative, led by the chairman of the verification and authentication committee, Muhammad Kabiru Abubakar, marks a pivotal moment for retired state government workers who have awaited their dues since 2015.

The announcement comes as a breath of fresh air to many who have lingered in financial uncertainty post-retirement. The verification and authentication committee, tasked with a critical examination of over 4000 data of beneficiaries, has focused its efforts on those who retired from 2015 to the current date. The categorization of beneficiaries into retirement gratuity, contract gratuity, and death gratuity underscores the committee's holistic approach toward ensuring that all genuine retired civil servants receive what is rightfully theirs.

A Strategic and Systematic Disbursement

Under the stewardship of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, the committee has not only managed to disburse over N613 million but has also laid down a blueprint for continued success in this endeavor. This structured approach—rooted in thorough verification processes—ensures that the disbursement of funds is both fair and transparent. It's a testimony to the state's commitment, under the directives of Governor Dauda Lawal, to rectify past oversights and streamline financial obligations towards its former workforce.

Beneficiaries of this initiative have been urged to utilize their payments wisely, especially in light of the prevailing economic challenges. This gesture not only acknowledges the financial struggles faced by the retired civil servants but also emphasizes the importance of prudent financial management during such transitional phases in life.

Looking Ahead: A Promise of Continuity

With over 4000 data of beneficiaries received and a substantial amount already disbursed, the committee's work is far from over. The verification and authentication process is ongoing, with a commitment to include all genuine retired civil servants in this gratuity payment initiative. This phase-wise disbursement signals a long-term strategy by the Zamfara State government to clear the backlog of unpaid gratuities and restore faith among its retired workforce.

The initiative is not just about settling financial dues; it's about acknowledging the years of service these individuals have dedicated to the state. It's a step towards rectifying a longstanding issue that has affected many lives, providing not just financial relief but also a sense of closure and recognition for the beneficiaries.

The Zamfara State government's move to disburse N613 million in gratuities to retired civil servants represents a significant step forward in addressing a long-standing issue. It reflects a broader commitment to the welfare of its workforce, both past and present, and sets a precedent for other states grappling with similar challenges.