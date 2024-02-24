Zamfara Assembly Makes Bold Move Against Insecurity by Ousting Speaker Moriki

In a decisive action that underscores the deepening security crisis in Zamfara State, the House of Assembly has taken a significant step by impeaching Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki, ushering in Bashar Gummi as the interim speaker. This move, initiated by Nasiru Abdullahi of Maru Constituency, saw overwhelming support from 18 out of 24 assembly members during an emergency session. The crux of the matter lies in the assembly's dissatisfaction with the handling of the state's rampant banditry issues, which have severely affected the socio-economic fabric of Zamfara.

The impeachment of Moriki was not a decision taken lightly. It was the culmination of growing frustration among assembly members and the public over the escalating violence and insecurity plaguing Zamfara. Banditry, in particular, has wreaked havoc, leading to loss of lives and displacement of communities. The assembly, through this bold move, signals a strong desire for a change in strategy and leadership in combating these security challenges. The appointment of Gummi as the interim speaker is seen as a step towards refocusing the assembly's efforts on tackling banditry head-on.

Intersecting Paths of Politics and Security

The situation in Zamfara is a stark reminder of the intricate link between politics and security. The impeachment underscores the assembly's impatience with political leadership's perceived inaction or ineffective measures in addressing the security crisis.

The recent arrest of a local political figure from the Peoples Democratic Party, suspected of arms smuggling, further highlights the complex nexus between political activities and security issues in the region. This development, part of 'Operation Hadarin' military intervention, points to a broader challenge facing the state - the need for a cohesive and concerted effort that bridges political divides to secure the peace and well-being of Zamfara's residents.