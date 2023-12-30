en English
Politics

Zambia’s Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President’s Influence on Judiciary

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:03 am EST
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary

As the political landscape in Zambia evolves under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the Socialist Party has voiced concerns about the president’s actions, specifically his continued removal of judges. The party warns that this unprecedented move threatens the integrity and independence of the judiciary, the very pillars of a robust democracy.

Compromising Judicial Integrity and Autonomy

The Socialist Party has raised eyebrows over President Hichilema’s dismissal of judges, stating it jeopardizes the integrity and autonomy of Zambia’s judiciary. The party argues that the president’s actions threaten to violate the principle of separation of powers, which is key to democratic governance. By removing judges, the president could potentially exert undue influence over the judiciary, compromising its ability to make fair and impartial judgments.

Threat to Democratic Governance

The Socialist Party’s concerns highlight the potential erosion of checks and balances in Zambian politics. Such a situation could pose a significant threat to the rule of law and democratic governance, as an independent judiciary acts as a safeguard against the abuse of power. The party’s statement appears to be a critique of the president’s exercise of power and a call for scrutiny regarding the independence of the judiciary in Zambia.

Need for Judicial Review and Reform

In the midst of these concerns, the ongoing legal disputes involving former President Edgar Lungu and the Director of Public Prosecutions, who is under scrutiny for alleged misconduct, underscore the urgent need for a review and reform of Zambia’s judicial system. The Socialist Party’s allegations and the unfolding legal dramas point to a judiciary under strain, raising questions about its ability to serve as the guardian of justice in Zambia.

Politics Zambia
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

