Elections

Zambia’s Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Zambia’s Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections

In a recent press statement, the Socialist Party of Zambia appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure a comprehensive consensus with all stakeholders before integrating electronic voting into the upcoming 2026 presidential and general elections. The party’s principal concern is to address potential fears and apprehensions associated with the new voting technology, particularly the risk of voter manipulation.

A Plea for Transparency and Inclusivity

The Socialist Party’s Media Director, Brian Hapunda, voiced the concerns of the party, stating that the introduction of electronic voting without proper stakeholder engagement could disenfranchise up to 65% of the Zambian citizens. This significant portion of the population is not digitally literate, making them susceptible to manipulation or exclusion in an electronic voting system. Hapunda urged the ECZ to consider this potential pitfall and ensure all Zambians could participate equally in the democratic process.

Additional Concerns Raised

Beyond the electronic voting issue, Hapunda also called for clarity on the ECZ’s recruitment of an additional 1,000 police officers for the 2026 elections. The secret nature of this recruitment raised eyebrows within the Socialist Party, prompting demands for transparency from the ECZ. This issue adds another layer of complexity to the already delicate situation surrounding the upcoming elections.

The Road Ahead

As the implementation of electronic voting looms, the Socialist Party insists on a thorough, clear, and inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders. The party’s emphasis is on ensuring that this technological shift does not inadvertently lead to a democratic deficit. As such, the ECZ is urged to consider the concerns raised seriously and work towards a consensus that safeguards the principles of transparency, inclusivity, and fairness in the electoral process.

Elections Politics Zambia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

