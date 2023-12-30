en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Zambia’s President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:13 pm EST
Zambia’s President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability

In a move that has stirred a wave of debate across Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa. This decision, based on a recommendation by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), accuses Katanekwa of incompetence and a consistent failure to deliver judgments in a timely manner. As per Article 143(b) of the Constitution of Zambia, the President has the right to suspend a judge on grounds of incompetence, following a JCC report.

Debate Over Suspension

While some observers laud the President’s decision, emphasizing the necessity of accountability and integrity in the judiciary, others criticize it. Among the dissenters is Green Party president Peter Sinkamba, who publicly stated that the reasons behind Judge Katanekwa’s suspension are unfounded, suggesting a potential disagreement over the issue. Yet, the exact nature of the allegations and the context of the suspension remain unclear due to the limited information available.

Accountability and the Rule of Law

Governance expert Wesley Miyanda welcomes the decision, highlighting the need for a ‘shake-off’ of ‘bad elements’ in public institutions to enhance service delivery. He also underscores that the JCC process is vital for fostering public confidence in the justice system, particularly in the current political climate. The disciplinary proceedings for judges and judicial officers, outlined in the Constitution of Zambia, and the JCC’s role in receiving complaints and initiating disciplinary proceedings, are seen as mechanisms for preserving the rule of law.

Next Steps for Judge Katanekwa

In light of his suspension, Judge Katanekwa has been given the choice to either resign or defend himself before the JCC within a thirty-day window. This situation not only puts Katanekwa’s career in the balance but also raises questions about the definition of incompetence for judges, established in 2016, that may be re-evaluated in this case. The unfolding events are being closely watched by both the Zambian public and international observers, as they could set a precedent for judicial conduct and accountability in the future.

0
Politics Zambia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve in Noida and Greater Noida: Tight Security Measures in Place

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election

By Momen Zellmi

Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans

By BNN Correspondents

Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System ...
@Australia · 13 mins
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System ...
heart comment 0
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications

By BNN Correspondents

Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
Roger Cook’s Steady Start and Norwich City’s Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles

By Geeta Pillai

Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles
The Importance of Electoral Integrity in Nigeria: An Address by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Importance of Electoral Integrity in Nigeria: An Address by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
3 mins
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
6 mins
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
8 mins
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
10 mins
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
10 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
12 mins
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
13 mins
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
13 mins
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
13 mins
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app