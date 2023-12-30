Zambia’s President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability

In a move that has stirred a wave of debate across Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa. This decision, based on a recommendation by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), accuses Katanekwa of incompetence and a consistent failure to deliver judgments in a timely manner. As per Article 143(b) of the Constitution of Zambia, the President has the right to suspend a judge on grounds of incompetence, following a JCC report.

Debate Over Suspension

While some observers laud the President’s decision, emphasizing the necessity of accountability and integrity in the judiciary, others criticize it. Among the dissenters is Green Party president Peter Sinkamba, who publicly stated that the reasons behind Judge Katanekwa’s suspension are unfounded, suggesting a potential disagreement over the issue. Yet, the exact nature of the allegations and the context of the suspension remain unclear due to the limited information available.

Accountability and the Rule of Law

Governance expert Wesley Miyanda welcomes the decision, highlighting the need for a ‘shake-off’ of ‘bad elements’ in public institutions to enhance service delivery. He also underscores that the JCC process is vital for fostering public confidence in the justice system, particularly in the current political climate. The disciplinary proceedings for judges and judicial officers, outlined in the Constitution of Zambia, and the JCC’s role in receiving complaints and initiating disciplinary proceedings, are seen as mechanisms for preserving the rule of law.

Next Steps for Judge Katanekwa

In light of his suspension, Judge Katanekwa has been given the choice to either resign or defend himself before the JCC within a thirty-day window. This situation not only puts Katanekwa’s career in the balance but also raises questions about the definition of incompetence for judges, established in 2016, that may be re-evaluated in this case. The unfolding events are being closely watched by both the Zambian public and international observers, as they could set a precedent for judicial conduct and accountability in the future.