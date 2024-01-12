en English
Africa

Zambia’s President Calls for Political Unity to Combat Cholera Epidemic

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Zambia’s President Calls for Political Unity to Combat Cholera Epidemic

In a remarkable move towards unified political action, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has called upon opposition political parties to join hands in addressing the cholera epidemic that has gripped the nation. The outbreak, which has claimed more than 290 lives over the last month, now presents a formidable public health challenge.

Cholera Outbreak: A Rising Concern

The cholera epidemic has been particularly severe, with more than 7,500 cases being reported in the country. The president attributes the outbreak to poor sanitation conditions prevalent in the densely populated towns. The situation is so dire that citizens have been encouraged to relocate from urban areas to rural villages. The disease has spread to 45 districts in eight of the country’s ten provinces, further underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Global Aid and National Initiatives

In an attempt to contain the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to dispatch approximately one million cholera vaccine doses. Meanwhile, neighboring countries, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, have heightened surveillance to prevent cross-border transmission. The Zambian government, grappling with the surge in cholera cases, has sought support for its cholera response, both financially and materially.

Unified Political Approach: A Call for Collective Action

President Hichilema’s call to the opposition parties signals a significant shift towards a unified political approach. His visit to the main cholera treatment center to inspect the response measures, along with the government’s decision to delay the reopening of schools, testifies to the gravity of the situation. The collective efforts, it is hoped, will mitigate the spread of the disease and ease the strain on government resources.

Africa Health Politics
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

