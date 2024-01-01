Zambia’s Power Outage Debate: Zesco Maintenance or Government Policy?

There’s a spark of uncertainty igniting the air in Zambia, centering on the real cause of the recent power outages. While the national power utility, Zesco, attributes these blackouts to routine maintenance, the Patriotic Front (PF) information and publicity chairman, Emmanuel Mwamba, presents a different scenario. According to Mwamba, the government’s decision to prioritize power exports over domestic supply is the actual reason behind the electricity rationing. The contrast in explanations has left the public in a state of confusion about the true cause of the load shedding.

The Zesco Standpoint

Zesco, the national power utility, insists that the recent power outages are a result of routine maintenance. However, this claim has been met with skepticism, especially in light of recent events. The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) announced on Thursday that there would be a reduction in water allocation to Zimbabwe Power Company and Zambia’s ZESCO Limited in 2023. This would lead to a 16% less water for power generation from Lake Kariba, indirectly impacting electricity generation in both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The PF’s Contrasting Viewpoint

The Patriotic Front (PF) has a different take on the situation. Emmanuel Mwamba, the PF information and publicity chairman, alleges that the government’s choice to prioritize power exports over the domestic supply is the real culprit behind the electricity rationing. This viewpoint has generated a ripple of reactions, triggering a debate over the actual cause of the load shedding.

A Dark Debate

The differing explanations from Zesco and the PF have ignited a debate, with the public caught in the crossfire of confusion. With the full details of the situation hidden behind a premium subscription paywall, the uncertainty continues to grow. As the debate over the cause of load shedding intensifies, the people of Zambia are left grappling with the darkness, waiting for light to be shed on the true reason behind these power outages.