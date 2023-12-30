Zambia’s National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats

In a significant twist to Zambia’s political narrative, nine Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the Patriotic Front (PF) party, who were reportedly expelled by their party colleague, Matero MP Miles Sampa, will retain their seats in the National Assembly. This decision comes straight from the National Assembly, stating these MPs will continue to hold their positions until a legal resolution concerning their expulsion is reached, a matter currently under court proceedings.

Preserving the Parliamentary Status Quo

The National Assembly’s statement ensures that the MPs’ status remains steady until a final judgment is made by the courts, thus preserving the parliamentary status quo in the interim. This development brings to light questions about the possible premature actions of the Speaker of the House who may have hastily attempted to alter the opposition leadership within the House, given the pending court decision.

Legal Battle Intensifies

The ongoing legal tussle is not isolated to the National Assembly alone. Adding layers to the complex political scenario, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is seeking the forfeiture of 21 bank accounts linked to Zambian and Nigerian nationals to the state. This is in connection with the court case involving the PF MPs, further intensifying the legal battle.

Corruption, Resignation, and Controversy

