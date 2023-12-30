en English
Politics

Zambia’s National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:59 am EST
In a significant twist to Zambia’s political narrative, nine Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the Patriotic Front (PF) party, who were reportedly expelled by their party colleague, Matero MP Miles Sampa, will retain their seats in the National Assembly. This decision comes straight from the National Assembly, stating these MPs will continue to hold their positions until a legal resolution concerning their expulsion is reached, a matter currently under court proceedings.

Preserving the Parliamentary Status Quo

The National Assembly’s statement ensures that the MPs’ status remains steady until a final judgment is made by the courts, thus preserving the parliamentary status quo in the interim. This development brings to light questions about the possible premature actions of the Speaker of the House who may have hastily attempted to alter the opposition leadership within the House, given the pending court decision.

Legal Battle Intensifies

The ongoing legal tussle is not isolated to the National Assembly alone. Adding layers to the complex political scenario, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is seeking the forfeiture of 21 bank accounts linked to Zambian and Nigerian nationals to the state. This is in connection with the court case involving the PF MPs, further intensifying the legal battle.

Corruption, Resignation, and Controversy

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has also raided the house of Kakubo, seizing Yo Maps’ Cru Cru, leading to Kakubo’s resignation and apology. In another unrelated incident, Mweetwa, another PF MP, has denied having an affair with a musician’s wife after being named in a suicide note. Amidst these controversies, the Lusaka City Council (LCC) has justified a rent increase for shops, and there have been reports of COVID-19 cases and hot zones in Zambia, adding to the nation’s challenges.

Politics Zambia
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

