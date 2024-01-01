Zambia’s Kwacha Hits All-Time Low: Political Tensions Rise Amid Economic Turmoil

Political figure, Sean Tembo, has attributed the drastic depreciation of the Zambian Kwacha to the economic policies of the United Party for National Development (UPND) government, marking it as the world’s worst-performing currency. The UPND has been in power since 2021 and under their governance, the Kwacha has reached an all-time low, the worst since Zambia’s independence.

The Economic Impact of UPND’s Policies

According to Tembo, the economic policies implemented by the UPND government have been detrimental to the Zambian economy. The Kwacha, Zambia’s national currency, has seen its value plummet to unprecedented levels, making it the worst-performing currency worldwide. This significant dip in the Kwacha’s strength has been attributed directly to the UPND’s economic strategies.

Political Ramifications Amid Economic Struggles

Parallel to the economic downturn, Zambia’s political landscape is also heating up. Saboi Imboela, the president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised a public alarm about the potential consequences of re-electing the UPND. Her stern warning indicates a turbulent political climate, further complicated by the economic hardships the country is currently facing.

A Glimpse into Zambia’s Future

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, despite the ongoing economic crisis, remains committed to economic reform and the agricultural sector. His dedication is evident as he personally oversaw the vaccination of animals at his ranch in Southern Zambia. However, the broader picture of the economic measures being implemented under his leadership remains unclear. As Zambia heads towards its next election cycle, Imboela’s warning, coupled with the nation’s economic struggles, could significantly influence the political narrative.