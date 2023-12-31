en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Zambia’s Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge’s Suspension

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Zambia’s Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge’s Suspension

President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa in a development that has drawn attention from the Zambian public and legal community. The suspension follows the Judicial Complaints Commission’s (JCC) recommendation, which was made in response to claims of incapacity and a delayed delivery of judgements.

The Controversy Surrounding the Suspension

However, the decision has not been met without resistance. Peter Sinkamba, President of the Green Party, has challenged the suspension, arguing that the grounds on which the decision was made are unfounded and lack substantiation. The Green Party leader’s defiance against the suspension has stirred debate, casting a spotlight on the judiciary’s practices and the nature of political interference.

Public Support and Opposition

While Sinkamba contests the suspension, governance expert Wesley Miyanda supports President Hichilema’s decision. The public opinion appears to be divided, with some voicing concerns over the potential erosion of judicial independence, and others asserting the need for accountability within the judiciary.

Judge Katanekwa’s Future

Judge Katanekwa has been presented with two options – either to resign or to defend himself before the JCC within thirty days. This situation has prompted a fresh examination of the definition of incompetence for judges, a definition that was established in 2016. As the clock ticks for Judge Katanekwa, the nation looks on, awaiting the outcome of this judicial controversy.

0
Politics Zambia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

By Dil Bar Irshad

China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Politi ...
@Politics · 5 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Politi ...
heart comment 0
‘Transforming Political Campaigns’: AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa’s Political Landscape

By Olalekan Adigun

'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Malta’s Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead

By Nimrah Khatoon

Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers

By BNN Correspondents

Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
Donald Trump’s Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge

By Bijay Laxmi

Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
1 min
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
2 mins
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
5 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
5 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
5 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
6 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
7 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
7 mins
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
7 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
6 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
7 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
27 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app