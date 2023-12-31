Zambia’s Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge’s Suspension

President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa in a development that has drawn attention from the Zambian public and legal community. The suspension follows the Judicial Complaints Commission’s (JCC) recommendation, which was made in response to claims of incapacity and a delayed delivery of judgements.

The Controversy Surrounding the Suspension

However, the decision has not been met without resistance. Peter Sinkamba, President of the Green Party, has challenged the suspension, arguing that the grounds on which the decision was made are unfounded and lack substantiation. The Green Party leader’s defiance against the suspension has stirred debate, casting a spotlight on the judiciary’s practices and the nature of political interference.

Public Support and Opposition

While Sinkamba contests the suspension, governance expert Wesley Miyanda supports President Hichilema’s decision. The public opinion appears to be divided, with some voicing concerns over the potential erosion of judicial independence, and others asserting the need for accountability within the judiciary.

Judge Katanekwa’s Future

Judge Katanekwa has been presented with two options – either to resign or to defend himself before the JCC within thirty days. This situation has prompted a fresh examination of the definition of incompetence for judges, a definition that was established in 2016. As the clock ticks for Judge Katanekwa, the nation looks on, awaiting the outcome of this judicial controversy.