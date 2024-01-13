Zambia’s Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has unexpectedly cancelled the Kayo Ward by-election in Mwansabombwe District, after the withdrawal and resignation of Citizens First Party candidate, Musonda Epillious.

Candidate Withdrawal Leads to By-Election Cancellation

Epillious Musonda, the Citizens First Party Candidate for the Kayo Ward, tendered his resignation, triggering the unprecedented cancellation of the by-election. The ECZ, acting in accordance with Article 52 of the Zambian Constitution, which lays out the procedure for cancelling an election, made the decision to cancel the by-election after receiving the letter of withdrawal and resignation from Musonda.

Impact on Campaign Activities

According to ECZ Corporate Affairs Officer Raphael Phiri, the cancellation of the ward by-election has annulled all campaign-related activities for Kayo Ward. This unexpected turn of events has likely disrupted the plans and strategies of the other political parties and candidates involved in the race.

Looking Forward: Fresh Nominations and New Election Date

The ECZ has announced plans for fresh nominations of eligible candidates, set to be held on January 18, 2024. The new date for the Kayo Ward by-election has been rescheduled for February 15, 2024, with the campaign period commencing on January 20, 2024. This gives potential candidates a narrow window to prepare for the upcoming by-election, adding an extra layer of uncertainty and anticipation to the political landscape in Zambia.