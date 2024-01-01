en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Zambia’s Economic Transition: A Tale of Challenge and Resilience

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Zambia’s Economic Transition: A Tale of Challenge and Resilience

Today, Zambia stands at an economic crossroads, bearing the weight of a debt default and facing an uphill battle towards economic stability. In the midst of these challenges, President Hakainde Hichilema acknowledged the economic turmoil but lauded the resilience of the Zambian people during this transition phase. The transition, a bold endeavor aimed at uplifting the quality of life for Zambia’s citizens, comes with a hefty price tag and numerous hurdles.

Zambia’s Economic Struggles

Zambia’s struggle with debt reached a critical point in 2020 when it defaulted on a US$42.5 million eurobond repayment. This unfortunate milestone made Zambia the first African nation to default on its debts in the Covid-19 era. A potent mix of declining commodity prices, economic mismanagement, and the devastating impacts of the global health crisis led to this crisis. The default not only triggered concerns about Zambia’s fiscal sustainability but also raised questions about its ability to meet future debt obligations, prompting calls for debt restructuring.

Boosting Zambia’s GDP

However, amidst these challenges, there are glimmers of hope. Former Zambian ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, has proposed a significant boost in Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate. Mukwita targets a 7 to 12 percent rise in the GDP growth rate to combat the country’s poverty. A leap of this magnitude in economic growth could potentially pull a significant proportion of Zambia’s population out of abject poverty. Despite challenges like the cost of living increase and annual inflation rate surges, Mukwita’s call is backed by nearly US$40 billion in committed investments for Zambia.

Building a Digital Future

The Zambian government has also embarked on a digital revolution. The launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service is a promising step towards bridging the country’s digital divide. This move is an integral part of the efforts to stimulate the economy and usher in a new era of digital empowerment for the Zambian people.

In conclusion, Zambia’s economic journey is fraught with challenges, but the resilience of its people and the strategic steps being taken provide a glimmer of hope. The road to economic stability is a long one, but with careful planning and execution, Zambia could transform its economic narrative.

0
Africa Economy Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge

By Salman Khan

Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Belfast Charity Transforms Lives in Tanzania With Old Sewing Machines

By BNN Correspondents

Africa 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections, Global Sports Events, and International Developments

By Wojciech Zylm

President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regi ...
@Africa · 28 mins
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regi ...
heart comment 0
Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs Draw in Thrilling Premiership Match

By Salman Khan

Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs Draw in Thrilling Premiership Match
South African President Congratulates DRC’s President-Elect, Signifying Regional Solidarity

By Waqas Arain

South African President Congratulates DRC's President-Elect, Signifying Regional Solidarity
Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning

By Muhammad Jawad

Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning
Zambia’s Power Outage Debate: Zesco Maintenance or Government Policy?

By Momen Zellmi

Zambia's Power Outage Debate: Zesco Maintenance or Government Policy?
Latest Headlines
World News
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
21 seconds
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
West Bengal Declares Bengali New Year Day 'State Day', Adopts New State Song
39 seconds
West Bengal Declares Bengali New Year Day 'State Day', Adopts New State Song
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
1 min
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
2 mins
Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
3 mins
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
4 mins
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
5 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
5 mins
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
9 mins
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
18 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
21 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
23 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
33 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
35 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
57 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app