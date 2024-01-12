en English
Politics

Zambia’s Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance

In a politically charged atmosphere, Cornelius Mweetwa, a distinguished figure in Zambia, has pulled no punches in admonishing the opposition parties. Mweetwa has issued a stern warning, forewarning of more challenges or “imingalato” in the year 2024. His words are both a cautionary tale and a rallying call for a shift in the opposition’s approach.

Opposition’s Approach: A Stumbling Block to Progress?

The opposition, according to Mweetwa, is engaged in what he deems as political jokes, a stance that is not conducive to the democratic process. Such antics, he suggests, are not just counterproductive but also pose a significant impediment to the nation’s progress. The leaders of NDC and Forum for Democracy and Development have accused the ruling UPND of stifling democracy in Zambia. They level allegations of intimidation and arrest of political opponents, leading to a shrinking democratic space. They further allege that even the social media space has not been spared, with UPND cadres attacking anyone with divergent views.

Government’s Stance: A Call for Serious Governance

Mweetwa’s statement underscores the necessity for serious and capable governance that can lead Zambia towards economic transformation. He firmly believes that the country’s economic prospects hinge on the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has retorted to opposition’s demands for President Hichilema to declare his assets. UPND National Youth Trustee, Charles Kabwita, has clarified that there is no legal mandate for an incumbent to publicly declare his or her assets, a requirement that was removed under the previous Patriotic Front (PF) administration.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Economic Transformation

President Hichilema has announced a halt on any new unplanned settlements in Zambia, indicating a move towards planned urban development. In a further boost to Zambia’s economic prospects, the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia has announced that China will provide nine measures of assistance, which includes a team of 10 medical experts and medical equipment worth K2 million for cholera treatment. As Zambia navigates a new political landscape in 2024, Mweetwa’s warning to the opposition serves as a stark reminder of the serious task at hand — facilitating economic transformation through responsible leadership.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

