Health

Zambia’s Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government’s Approach

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Zambia’s Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government’s Approach

Renowned Zambian political figure, Mumbi Phiri, in a recent public statement, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema and Health Minister Sylvia Masebo to relocate to their native villages. This advice stems from what Phiri perceives as an insensitive suggestion from the government leaders for Zambians to retreat to their villages and construct houses there as a countermeasure to the ongoing cholera epidemic plaguing the nation.

Response to Governmental Insensitivity

Phiri’s comments appear to be a pointed critique of the government’s handling of the cholera crisis and the perceived lack of compassion towards the citizens affected. The advice from the government leaders, which Phiri is responding to, seems to suggest that the Zambians should abandon their current homes and seek refuge in their villages to escape the cholera outbreak. Phiri, however, views this as a display of insensitivity and a stark reminder of the government’s failure to effectively manage the crisis.

Challenging the Leadership

Phiri’s statement also serves as a challenge to President Hichilema’s leadership. The president had previously expressed concerns about people migrating to urban areas without a clear objective. Phiri, through her statement, is indirectly suggesting that the president and the health minister should lead by example and return to their villages, presumably to demonstrate their commitment to their own advice.

The Broader Issue

Phiri’s comments highlight a broader issue in Zambian society – the gap between the government and its citizens. The suggestion from the government leaders for Zambians to retreat to their villages is indicative of a disconnect between the government and the people it serves, and Phiri’s statement is a stark reminder of this divide. The cholera outbreak in Zambia, and the government’s response to it, has brought these underlying issues to the surface.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

