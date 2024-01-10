en English
Politics

Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu’s Benefits

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu’s Benefits

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has seen his state-provided pension and benefits rescinded following his reentry into active politics. The decision, taken in compliance with national law, maintains that any ex-president actively participating in politics forfeits the right to such entitlements. The action has ignited conversations concerning the legislative foundations of post-presidential privileges and its implications on the political schema and precedent-setting for future ex-presidents.

The state’s authority is drawn from the Benefits of Former Presidents Amendment Act. This Act stipulates that former heads of state engaging in active politics are ineligible to receive their pension and benefits. The withdrawal of Lungu’s benefits was triggered by his declaration of reentering the political arena. The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Lungu was still the president of the PF party, cementing the state’s position.

Lungu’s Response and State’s Retort

Reacting to the state’s decision, Lungu petitioned, asserting that his return to politics was not a challenge to his successor but a defence of democracy. Nevertheless, the state remained unbowed, arguing that Lungu had been insincere about his political participation. Furthermore, it denied any violation of Lungu’s constitutional rights, asserting that the action taken was within the confines of the law.

The state’s decision has raised pertinent questions about the legal frameworks governing post-tenure privileges of former national leaders. It has also sparked debates on the potential impact on the political landscape and the precedent it sets for future ex-presidents. The reactions from different stakeholders, including political analysts and the general public, remain diverse and indicative of a broader discourse on political engagement and retirement benefits.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

