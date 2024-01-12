Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has lauded the opposition political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for their commitment to upholding peace and stability in the face of the recent general elections. This recognition underscores the crucial role of peaceful political processes and the restraint demonstrated by the opposition in a region often marked by political tensions and conflicts.

Maintaining Peace Amid Political Tensions

The Zambian President commended the opposition for their proactive measures in preventing their supporters from instigating violence, and for seeking legal recourse, a move he deemed progressive in preserving peace and stability. The specifics of the opposition parties’ concerns were not detailed, but the importance of political stability in fostering overall development and democracy in the region was emphasized.

The Role of SADC Electoral Observation Mission

President Hichilema received a brief report from the head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), Enock Kavindele, expressing gratitude for their work. The President also urged the SEOM to expedite the compilation of the formal report. Despite the enormity of the DRC and the large number of candidates participating in the election, Kavindele disclosed that the team was diligent in their role.

Anticipating the Formal Report

The SEOM is set to present the formal report by January 22, 2024, to President Hichilema, who will then forward it to the SADC summit. The forthcoming report is an anticipated step, marking the conclusion of the election observation process and shedding light on the electoral dynamics of one of Africa’s largest and most complex democracies.