en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has lauded the opposition political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for their commitment to upholding peace and stability in the face of the recent general elections. This recognition underscores the crucial role of peaceful political processes and the restraint demonstrated by the opposition in a region often marked by political tensions and conflicts.

Maintaining Peace Amid Political Tensions

The Zambian President commended the opposition for their proactive measures in preventing their supporters from instigating violence, and for seeking legal recourse, a move he deemed progressive in preserving peace and stability. The specifics of the opposition parties’ concerns were not detailed, but the importance of political stability in fostering overall development and democracy in the region was emphasized.

The Role of SADC Electoral Observation Mission

President Hichilema received a brief report from the head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), Enock Kavindele, expressing gratitude for their work. The President also urged the SEOM to expedite the compilation of the formal report. Despite the enormity of the DRC and the large number of candidates participating in the election, Kavindele disclosed that the team was diligent in their role.

Anticipating the Formal Report

The SEOM is set to present the formal report by January 22, 2024, to President Hichilema, who will then forward it to the SADC summit. The forthcoming report is an anticipated step, marking the conclusion of the election observation process and shedding light on the electoral dynamics of one of Africa’s largest and most complex democracies.

0
Africa Democratic Republic of Congo Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
16 mins ago
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN's Guterres Discuss Nation's Complex Challenges
On the 12th of January, 2024, a pivotal phone conversation occurred between Somalia’s President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, fondly known as President Mohamud, and the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. The discourse centered on the ongoing trials and developments in Somalia, a nation grappling with a complex mesh of crises. Security Concerns in the Spotlight Amid
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN's Guterres Discuss Nation's Complex Challenges
South Africa's Genocide Allegations Against Israel at ICJ: A Legal Battle Underway
43 mins ago
South Africa's Genocide Allegations Against Israel at ICJ: A Legal Battle Underway
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
1 hour ago
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
18 mins ago
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Africa Unveiled: A Week in Pictures (5-11 January 2024)
23 mins ago
Africa Unveiled: A Week in Pictures (5-11 January 2024)
Port of Takoradi Set for Expansion: New Terminal Operational by 2024
29 mins ago
Port of Takoradi Set for Expansion: New Terminal Operational by 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
36 seconds
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
1 min
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
1 min
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
2 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
3 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
6 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
7 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
8 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
10 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app