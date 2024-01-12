en English
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC’s Post-Election Peace

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC’s Post-Election Peace

In a notable acknowledgment of maintaining peace in the post-election period, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his appreciation for the opposition political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The commendation comes after the recent general elections, despite having unresolved issues, thereby underscoring the critical role that opposition parties play in fostering stability and peace.

Commendation amidst Unresolved Issues

President Hichilema praised both the government and opposition political parties in the DRC for successfully maintaining peace and stability during the recent general elections. The opposition, in particular, received accolades for restraining their voters from inciting violence and for choosing to seek recourse from the courts. The specifics of the grievances held by the opposition parties or the details of the election outcomes, however, remain undisclosed.

A Nod to the SADC mission

President Hichilema also expressed gratitude towards the Southern African Development Community (SADC) electoral observation mission team for their diligent work during the elections. He appointed former President Enock Kavindele as the head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) in DRC, with the responsibility to observe and assess the electoral process.

Domestic Affirmation

In a parallel development, the Mine workers Union of Zambia praised President Hichilema for granting them a platform to discuss matters pertaining to Mopani and KCM take over by Vedanta and International Resources Holdings. This move further solidifies President Hichilema’s standing, both domestically and internationally, as a leader committed to open dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

