Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC’s Post-Election Peace

In a notable acknowledgment of maintaining peace in the post-election period, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his appreciation for the opposition political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The commendation comes after the recent general elections, despite having unresolved issues, thereby underscoring the critical role that opposition parties play in fostering stability and peace.

Commendation amidst Unresolved Issues

President Hichilema praised both the government and opposition political parties in the DRC for successfully maintaining peace and stability during the recent general elections. The opposition, in particular, received accolades for restraining their voters from inciting violence and for choosing to seek recourse from the courts. The specifics of the grievances held by the opposition parties or the details of the election outcomes, however, remain undisclosed.

A Nod to the SADC mission

President Hichilema also expressed gratitude towards the Southern African Development Community (SADC) electoral observation mission team for their diligent work during the elections. He appointed former President Enock Kavindele as the head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) in DRC, with the responsibility to observe and assess the electoral process.

Domestic Affirmation

In a parallel development, the Mine workers Union of Zambia praised President Hichilema for granting them a platform to discuss matters pertaining to Mopani and KCM take over by Vedanta and International Resources Holdings. This move further solidifies President Hichilema’s standing, both domestically and internationally, as a leader committed to open dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution.