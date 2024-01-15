Zambian President Hichilema Drills Boreholes in Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has set in motion a personal initiative to drill boreholes in several constituencies of Lusaka, fulfilling his commitment to improving water accessibility in the region. This move comes in response to the ongoing cholera outbreak in the area, a crisis that has underscored the critical need for safe and clean drinking water.

President’s Personal Initiative

The President’s efforts to drill boreholes are separate from his official duties and represent his personal commitment to the health and prosperity of his countrymen. Already, boreholes have been successfully drilled in Kamulanga Ward in Kabwata, Chinika Ward in Kanyama, and Kalikiliki Ward in Mtendere East. These areas now have an improved supply of clean drinking water, reducing their vulnerability to water-borne diseases like cholera.

Impacts and Future Plans

The President’s initiative has already made a significant impact, with three wards benefiting from this intervention. Hichilema is calling on various stakeholders to join him in this cause and help drill more boreholes, thereby expanding the reach of this life-saving resource. As part of this broader commitment, K36,000,000 has been allocated for water provision.

