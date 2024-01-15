en English
Africa

Zambian President Hichilema Drills Boreholes in Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has set in motion a personal initiative to drill boreholes in several constituencies of Lusaka, fulfilling his commitment to improving water accessibility in the region. This move comes in response to the ongoing cholera outbreak in the area, a crisis that has underscored the critical need for safe and clean drinking water.

President’s Personal Initiative

The President’s efforts to drill boreholes are separate from his official duties and represent his personal commitment to the health and prosperity of his countrymen. Already, boreholes have been successfully drilled in Kamulanga Ward in Kabwata, Chinika Ward in Kanyama, and Kalikiliki Ward in Mtendere East. These areas now have an improved supply of clean drinking water, reducing their vulnerability to water-borne diseases like cholera.

Impacts and Future Plans

The President’s initiative has already made a significant impact, with three wards benefiting from this intervention. Hichilema is calling on various stakeholders to join him in this cause and help drill more boreholes, thereby expanding the reach of this life-saving resource. As part of this broader commitment, K36,000,000 has been allocated for water provision.

Behind the Paywall

While this news offers a glimpse into the President’s efforts, the complete details of this development are hidden behind a paywall. To access the full story, a premium subscription is required. The call for registration to access in-depth content serves as a reminder of the changing dynamics in the news industry, where exclusive content often comes at a price.

Africa Politics
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

