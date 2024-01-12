Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak

In a unified response to a national health crisis, the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has called for a collaboration with opposition political parties to address the severe cholera outbreak that has ravaged the country. Over the past month, the epidemic has resulted in more than 290 fatalities, shining a spotlight on the urgency of the situation.

Hichilema’s Call to Action

Hichilema’s plea is an attempt to bridge political divides in the face of a public health emergency. The President, known for his pragmatic approach, has urged citizens to relocate from congested urban areas to rural villages. His visit to a cholera treatment center underlines his commitment to eradicate the disease.

Cholera Outbreak in Zambia

The cholera outbreak has spread to eight out of Zambia’s ten provinces, with a staggering 7,500 reported cases and 300 deaths since last October. In response, the World Health Organization is dispatching one million cholera vaccine doses to help curb the outbreak.

Strategies to Combat the Epidemic

Alongside relocation, President Hichilema has announced measures to upgrade existing slums and prevent the emergence of new ones, thereby addressing one of the primary causes of cholera – poor sanitation. Furthermore, the reopening of schools has been delayed as a preventative measure against the spread of the disease.

As the cholera situation continues to evolve in Zambia, the role of various stakeholders, including the government, opposition parties, and international organizations, is paramount in the battle against this public health crisis. The full details of President Hichilema’s plan, and the response from opposition parties, remain to be seen.