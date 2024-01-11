en English
Health

Zambian President Appeals for Opposition Support Amid Cholera Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
In a high-stakes move indicative of the dire public health crisis in Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has openly appealed to opposition political factions, urging them to unite in the face of an escalating cholera outbreak. Over the past month, cholera has claimed the lives of more than 290 Zambians, marking a grim testament to the severity of the epidemic.

The Cry for Cross-Party Cooperation

The president’s call for unity resonates beyond usual political rhetoric, reflecting an urgent need to leverage collective resources and political will to tackle the health catastrophe. The appeal underscores the administration’s readiness to cross partisan lines, emphasizing the primacy of public health over political differences.

The Cholera Outbreak: An Unfolding Tragedy

Since last October, the country has registered over 7,500 cholera cases. Just within the last 24 hours, over 500 new cases surfaced, accompanied by 17 fatalities. This alarming surge in cholera cases comes amid strained healthcare resources and highlights the urgent need for comprehensive response measures.

International Aid and Local Measures

As Zambia grapples with the crisis, the World Health Organisation is set to dispatch one million cholera vaccine doses to aid containment efforts. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has visited the main cholera treatment center at the National Heroes Stadium, highlighting the significance of preventative measures. In tandem, the government has postponed the reopening of schools and is implementing further preventive strategies to curb the outbreak.

Beyond the immediate health implications, President Hichilema’s call also signals a potential shift in Zambia’s political landscape, where public interest could take precedence over partisan politics. With the specter of cholera looming large, the nation watches with bated breath for an effective, unified response that could save countless lives.

Health Politics Zambia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

