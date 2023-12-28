Zambian Politics in Flux: A Motivational Speaker at the Helm?

In a surprising turn of politics, Milner Katolo, the vice president of Zambia’s political group ‘ZAMBIA Must Prosper,’ has stirred the waters of the national political scene. His critique of the newly elected official, dubbing them a ‘motivational speaker,’ has sparked a discourse about the qualifications and capability of the country’s leadership. The question that arises: Is charisma and eloquence enough to lead a nation?

Challenging the Status Quo

Katolo’s sharp comment has ignited reactions among Zambia’s political figures, including Mwenya Musenge and UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda. While some echo Katolo’s skepticism, others emphasize the importance of unity and tranquility, especially in times of economic uncertainty. It is a clear indication of a political landscape in flux, with the legitimacy of Zambia’s leadership under scrutiny.

A Spectrum of Opinions

While Katolo expressed dissatisfaction with the election of a motivational speaker as an official, Zambian political leader Mwenya Musenge urged President Hakainde Hichilema to focus on governance and national unity. Imenda, on the other hand, described President Hichilema optimistically as a motivational speaker, expressing hope for positive change.

The Resurgence of Patriotic Front

Amid these debates, the article also discusses the unexpected political resurgence of the former ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF), despite predictions of its collapse post the 2021 election. The survival of PF is attributed to changes in the Constitution introduced by former president Edgar Lungu, the party’s stable base among the electorate and in parliament, and the absence of a convention to elect Lungu’s successor. Meanwhile, the ruling party, United Party for National Development (UPND) and incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema are attempting to undermine and control the PF through threats of deregistration and manipulation of electoral and judicial processes. International interest groups are also reportedly seeking to benefit from the PF’s suffocation.