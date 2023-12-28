en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Zambian Politics in Flux: A Motivational Speaker at the Helm?

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:48 am EST
Zambian Politics in Flux: A Motivational Speaker at the Helm?

In a surprising turn of politics, Milner Katolo, the vice president of Zambia’s political group ‘ZAMBIA Must Prosper,’ has stirred the waters of the national political scene. His critique of the newly elected official, dubbing them a ‘motivational speaker,’ has sparked a discourse about the qualifications and capability of the country’s leadership. The question that arises: Is charisma and eloquence enough to lead a nation?

Challenging the Status Quo

Katolo’s sharp comment has ignited reactions among Zambia’s political figures, including Mwenya Musenge and UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda. While some echo Katolo’s skepticism, others emphasize the importance of unity and tranquility, especially in times of economic uncertainty. It is a clear indication of a political landscape in flux, with the legitimacy of Zambia’s leadership under scrutiny.

A Spectrum of Opinions

While Katolo expressed dissatisfaction with the election of a motivational speaker as an official, Zambian political leader Mwenya Musenge urged President Hakainde Hichilema to focus on governance and national unity. Imenda, on the other hand, described President Hichilema optimistically as a motivational speaker, expressing hope for positive change.

The Resurgence of Patriotic Front

Amid these debates, the article also discusses the unexpected political resurgence of the former ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF), despite predictions of its collapse post the 2021 election. The survival of PF is attributed to changes in the Constitution introduced by former president Edgar Lungu, the party’s stable base among the electorate and in parliament, and the absence of a convention to elect Lungu’s successor. Meanwhile, the ruling party, United Party for National Development (UPND) and incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema are attempting to undermine and control the PF through threats of deregistration and manipulation of electoral and judicial processes. International interest groups are also reportedly seeking to benefit from the PF’s suffocation.

0
Africa Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty

By Nitish Verma

Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Russia Reestablishes Diplomatic Presence in Burkina Faso: A Strategic Move Amid Global Tensions

By Hadeel Hashem

UAE Closes Second African Trade Agreement in a Week, Boosting Economic Diversification Efforts

By Salman Akhtar

Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ...
@Africa · 1 hour
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ...
heart comment 0
Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass Away

By Hadeel Hashem

Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass Away
Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape
Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas

By Olalekan Adigun

Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas
Graffiti in Tunisia: From Rebellion to Cultural Phenomenon

By BNN Correspondents

Graffiti in Tunisia: From Rebellion to Cultural Phenomenon
Latest Headlines
World News
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
43 seconds
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
49 seconds
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
1 min
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
6 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
8 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
9 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
10 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
10 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
14 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app