en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema’s Leadership

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema’s Leadership

In a bold statement, Cornelius Mweetwa, a prominent political figure in Zambia, has issued a stern warning to the opposition parties, urging them to brace for more challenges, locally termed ‘imingalato’, in the year 2024. His words echo the growing political tension in the country, as forces rally against each other in the quest for power and influence.

Presidential Leadership Under Scrutiny

Mweetwa’s remarks underscore the deep-seated belief that Zambia’s future hinges on the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. He emphasized the need for a transformation in the nation’s economic prospects, a task he insists requires the respectable and robust leadership of President Hichilema. This direct endorsement of the president’s leadership is a clear indication of where Mweetwa stands in the political divide.

Opposition’s Approach Criticised

Sharp in his critique, Mweetwa did not mince words in expressing his displeasure at the opposition’s approach to governance. He dismissed their actions as ‘political jokes’ that undermine the concept of a thriving democracy. It’s a charge that carries significant weight, particularly in a country that prides itself on its democratic principles.

Call for Political Maturity

His remarks, while seemingly directed at the opposition, bear a broader message. They call for a shift from trivial political maneuvers and a focus on the more significant issues at hand. Mweetwa’s message serves as a reminder to all political entities in Zambia to value the leadership of their president and, by extension, the democratic values the nation holds dear. His words serve as a wake-up call for the opposition to review their strategies if they are to meet the challenges that the new year promises.

0
Politics Zambia
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
24 seconds ago
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
The Zambian political landscape is resonating with reverberations from a recent statement made by Mumbi Phiri, prominent political figure. In a public address, Phiri urged President Hakainde Hichilema and Health Minister Sylvia Masebo to relocate to their respective villages amid the ongoing cholera crisis. The suggestion, far from being benign, is steeped in a critique
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
NDC's Strategy for Ghana's 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia
4 mins ago
NDC's Strategy for Ghana's 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia
January 11 Protest: A Rally for the Rule of Law and Defense of Constitutional Rights
4 mins ago
January 11 Protest: A Rally for the Rule of Law and Defense of Constitutional Rights
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
2 mins ago
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
3 mins ago
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
3 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
Latest Headlines
World News
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
25 seconds
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
2 mins
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
3 mins
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
Health Experts Warn of 'Silent Killer': The Danger of Hookah and E-cigarettes
3 mins
Health Experts Warn of 'Silent Killer': The Danger of Hookah and E-cigarettes
Uncovering the Stress-Metabolic Syndrome Link: A Study by The Ohio State University
3 mins
Uncovering the Stress-Metabolic Syndrome Link: A Study by The Ohio State University
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
3 mins
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
3 mins
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
NDC's Strategy for Ghana's 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia
4 mins
NDC's Strategy for Ghana's 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app