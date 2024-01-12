Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema’s Leadership

In a bold statement, Cornelius Mweetwa, a prominent political figure in Zambia, has issued a stern warning to the opposition parties, urging them to brace for more challenges, locally termed ‘imingalato’, in the year 2024. His words echo the growing political tension in the country, as forces rally against each other in the quest for power and influence.

Presidential Leadership Under Scrutiny

Mweetwa’s remarks underscore the deep-seated belief that Zambia’s future hinges on the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. He emphasized the need for a transformation in the nation’s economic prospects, a task he insists requires the respectable and robust leadership of President Hichilema. This direct endorsement of the president’s leadership is a clear indication of where Mweetwa stands in the political divide.

Opposition’s Approach Criticised

Sharp in his critique, Mweetwa did not mince words in expressing his displeasure at the opposition’s approach to governance. He dismissed their actions as ‘political jokes’ that undermine the concept of a thriving democracy. It’s a charge that carries significant weight, particularly in a country that prides itself on its democratic principles.

Call for Political Maturity

His remarks, while seemingly directed at the opposition, bear a broader message. They call for a shift from trivial political maneuvers and a focus on the more significant issues at hand. Mweetwa’s message serves as a reminder to all political entities in Zambia to value the leadership of their president and, by extension, the democratic values the nation holds dear. His words serve as a wake-up call for the opposition to review their strategies if they are to meet the challenges that the new year promises.