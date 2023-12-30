Zambian Political Figure Mwenya Musenge Criticizes UPND Government Amidst Rising Poverty

In a biting turn of events, prominent Zambian political figure, Mwenya Musenge, has issued a damning critique of the UPND government. Having held the reins of power for the past two years, the government is now facing a volley of accusations from Musenge. He has charged them with failing to deliver on their electoral promises and engaging in widespread misuse of public resources for personal wealth accumulation. These allegations have emerged in the context of a rising tide of hunger and poverty ravaging Zambian communities and townships.

Accusations of Misuse of Public Resources

Musenge’s critique centers on the UPND government’s alleged prioritization of personal wealth over national welfare. His claims of rampant looting of public resources to feed personal coffers have cast a long shadow over the government’s performance and integrity. The seriousness of these allegations is further underscored by the backdrop of worsening living conditions for the Zambian populace.

Stanley Kakubo’s Resignation Stirs Controversy

The political landscape in Zambia has been further rocked by the recent resignation of Stanley Kakubo, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. His departure came in the wake of a video allegedly showing him counting a large sum of money, leading to allegations of accepting bribes from a Chinese businessman. This incident has fueled demands for greater transparency and accountability within the government.

Government Accused of Targeting Opposition Members

President Hichilema’s reaction to Kakubo’s resignation has also come under fire. Despite the swirling allegations of fraudulent transactions, Hichilema praised Kakubo, a move that has drawn criticism and raised eyebrows. The opposition has accused the government of unfair targeting of its members amidst the ongoing controversy, further deepening the rifts within Zambia’s political arena.