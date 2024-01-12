en English
Health

Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak

In a bold public statement, Mumbi Phiri, a prominent political figure in Zambia, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema and Health Minister Sylvia Masebo to return to their respective villages. This unambiguous advice is a sharp response to the seemingly dismissive remarks made by the President and Health Minister. Amidst a raging cholera outbreak, they suggested that Zambians should relocate to their villages and build houses as a preventive measure against the deadly disease. Phiri’s statement underscores what she perceives as a widening gap between the government’s rhetoric and the real-world challenges the Zambian people face amidst this health crisis.

Government’s Controversial Response to Cholera Outbreak

Zambia is currently grappling with a significant cholera outbreak. In this context, the President and Health Minister’s advice for Zambians to relocate to their villages has sparked controversy. The suggestion has been perceived as a mockery of the Zambian people’s plight, prompting Phiri to publicly advise the President and Health Minister to lead by example and return to their villages.

Phiri’s Critique of the Government

Mumbi Phiri, a former PF deputy secretary general, has been vocal in her critique of the government’s handling of the situation. She believes the President’s comments demonstrate a disconnect between the government’s perspective and the realities faced by Zambians in this health crisis. Her public advice to the President and Health Minister represents a significant challenge to their leadership.

Political Controversy Amidst a Public Health Crisis

This situation has fueled political controversy in Zambia. Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has also criticized President Hichilema, accusing him of failing to improve the quality of life in rural areas. M’membe’s criticisms and Phiri’s public advice underscore the political tensions brewing amidst a serious public health crisis. The debate highlights the need for effective leadership and a more empathetic government response to the cholera epidemic.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

