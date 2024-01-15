en English
Politics

Zambian Political Figure Advocates for Resilience Amidst Challenges; Gates Foundation Prioritizes Global Health

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Zambian Political Figure Advocates for Resilience Amidst Challenges; Gates Foundation Prioritizes Global Health

Mwenya Musenge, a prominent Zambian political figure, has called on the leadership and members of the Patriotic Front (PF), one of the country’s leading political parties. He urges them to show the same level of mettle and resolve that defined the party during its time in opposition and under the leadership of former President Edgar Lungu. This call to action comes at a time when the PF is grappling with a series of challenges, suggesting that a return to the party’s original tenets and resilience could be the key to overcoming current obstacles and fortifying its position.

Political Front’s Legacy and Challenges

The Patriotic Front, under Edgar Lungu’s leadership, assumed reins after the death of Michael Sata, the party’s founding father. Musenge’s invocation is not just a reminder of the party’s legacy, but also a beacon of hope for the party’s survival and growth amidst simmering challenges. The current leadership and members are encouraged to mirror the same determination that propelled the party through adversities in the past.

Global Health Innovations: A Priority

On the global front, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has unveiled its most extensive annual budget yet, with a special emphasis on advancing global health innovations. The foundation’s 2024 budget stands at 8.6 billion dollars, a 4% hike from the previous year and a substantial 2 billion dollar increase from 2021. The foundation has set a target of increasing its annual spending to 9 billion dollars by 2026, underscoring its commitment to tackling global health disparities and improving vulnerable populations’ lives.

Emerging Markets Remain Resilient

Despite the global economic slowdown, emerging markets are expected to stay resilient in 2024. Notably, India, Mexico, and Brazil have outperformed expectations by maintaining robustness amidst a deteriorating global macroeconomic environment. S&P Global Ratings forecasts that most emerging markets will grow below trend in 2024, with challenging economic climates persisting for at least the first half of the year. Despite these challenges, India is poised to be a top performer among emerging markets with a projected GDP growth of 6 percent for the year.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

