en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Zambian Patriotic Front Fires Back at MMD Leader’s Criticism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:01 am EST
Zambian Patriotic Front Fires Back at MMD Leader’s Criticism

The Patriotic Front (PF) in Zambia has locked horns with the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba, branding him as a bitter individual for his critical stance against the ruling party. Mumba’s recent assertions about the ruling party’s failure to fulfill its promises due to the inheriting a damaged economy from the previous administration has been viewed by the PF as an indication of his bitterness.

Accusations and Counter-accusations

Mumba had criticized the PF for the severe economic challenges that Zambia is grappled with, attributing them to the PF’s excessive borrowing and subsequent default on Zambia’s external debt. He also expressed concerns about the shrinking democratic space in the country, while giving his thoughts on the return of former President Edgar Lungu to active politics.

PF’s Response

In a swift response, the PF faction led by Raphael Nakachinda dismissed Mumba’s remarks as a calculated attempt to seek favors from the current government. The PF’s reaction underscores the deep-seated political rivalry between the two leaders, and by extension, their respective parties.

Behind The Paywall

The aforementioned content is part of an exclusive material, and further details are tucked behind a premium subscription paywall. The rest of the text contains placeholder text and repeated prompts for comment moderation, which are not directly relevant to the main news content.

0
Politics Zambia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Appoints New Minister of Defense Amid Speculation and Rising Tensions

By Safak Costu

Homicide Incident on Deans Lane Prompts Active Investigation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dismissal of Tax Evasion Case Against Russian Blogger: A Turning Point for Content Creators?

By Safak Costu

New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis ...
@Politics · 6 mins
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis ...
heart comment 0
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories

By Geeta Pillai

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
District Council Accuses Police of Unlawful Land Occupancy: An Escalating Conflict

By Salman Khan

District Council Accuses Police of Unlawful Land Occupancy: An Escalating Conflict
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda

By Israel Ojoko

Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP

By Rafia Tasleem

Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Latest Headlines
World News
China Appoints New Minister of Defense Amid Speculation and Rising Tensions
30 seconds
China Appoints New Minister of Defense Amid Speculation and Rising Tensions
Gaza's Struggle: Salwa's Tale of Survival Amid Conflict
2 mins
Gaza's Struggle: Salwa's Tale of Survival Amid Conflict
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1
5 mins
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis
7 mins
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
9 mins
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
Uganda Confronts Array of Challenges: From Child Protection to Infrastructure
9 mins
Uganda Confronts Array of Challenges: From Child Protection to Infrastructure
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test
10 mins
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
16 mins
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
19 mins
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app