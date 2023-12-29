Zambian Patriotic Front Fires Back at MMD Leader’s Criticism

The Patriotic Front (PF) in Zambia has locked horns with the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba, branding him as a bitter individual for his critical stance against the ruling party. Mumba’s recent assertions about the ruling party’s failure to fulfill its promises due to the inheriting a damaged economy from the previous administration has been viewed by the PF as an indication of his bitterness.

Accusations and Counter-accusations

Mumba had criticized the PF for the severe economic challenges that Zambia is grappled with, attributing them to the PF’s excessive borrowing and subsequent default on Zambia’s external debt. He also expressed concerns about the shrinking democratic space in the country, while giving his thoughts on the return of former President Edgar Lungu to active politics.

PF’s Response

In a swift response, the PF faction led by Raphael Nakachinda dismissed Mumba’s remarks as a calculated attempt to seek favors from the current government. The PF’s reaction underscores the deep-seated political rivalry between the two leaders, and by extension, their respective parties.

Behind The Paywall

The aforementioned content is part of an exclusive material, and further details are tucked behind a premium subscription paywall. The rest of the text contains placeholder text and repeated prompts for comment moderation, which are not directly relevant to the main news content.