Health

Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak

In a time of national crisis, Zambia’s political lines are beginning to blur. The United Party for National Development (UPND), the ruling party in Zambia, has extended an invitation to opposition political parties. But this is not a political maneuver — it’s a call to arms against a common enemy, an outbreak of cholera that has turned into a public health crisis. The cholera epidemic has claimed over 290 lives in the last month, prompting this unprecedented bipartisan effort to combat the menace.

Cholera’s Deadly Grip on Zambia

Cholera, a bacterial disease spread by contaminated water or food, has made its devastating presence felt in the nation. It results in severe dehydration from vomiting and diarrhoea, and can prove fatal within hours if left untreated. The disease, which has spread to eight out of Zambia’s 10 provinces, has caused over 7,500 cases and 300 deaths. The situation is so dire that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has advised residents to evacuate urban areas and seek refuge in rural villages due to poor sanitation conditions.

Unified Front Against Cholera

The UPND, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, has extended an olive branch to opposition parties, calling for a united front against the cholera outbreak. This move reflects a sense of national patriotism as it seeks collaboration across the political spectrum to tackle the epidemic effectively. The decision marks a concerted effort to put aside political differences in the interest of public health and safety.

International Response to the Cholera Crisis

The international community has not turned a blind eye to Zambia’s plight. The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to send approximately one million cholera vaccine doses to help contain the outbreak. Neighboring countries Mozambique and Zimbabwe have also ramped up surveillance measures to prevent cross-border transmission of the disease. This global response underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for immediate, concerted action to bring the epidemic under control.

In the face of adversity, Zambia has proven that unity transcends political affiliations. As the nation grapples with the cholera epidemic, all eyes are on this bipartisan effort to safeguard public health and restore normalcy. The fight against cholera is not just about overcoming a disease — it’s about demonstrating the power of unity in the face of adversity.

Health Politics Zambia
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

