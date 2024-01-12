en English
Politics

Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa

In a stern warning to his political counterparts, Cornelius Mweetwa, a prominent figure in Zambia’s opposition, has predicted a challenging year ahead for the opposition in 2024. The admonition, loaded with the local term ‘imingalato,’ suggests a turbulent political climate that necessitates a steadfast and focused approach from the opposition parties.

Call for Decent Leadership

Mweetwa’s remarks underscore a pressing need for decent leadership in Zambia. He alluded to President Hakainde Hichilema as a paragon of the transformative leadership that can alter the nation’s economic trajectory. Hichilema‘s administration, in Mweetwa’s view, possesses the potential to bring about substantial economic reform, an aspect the opposition needs to acknowledge and support.

Opposition’s Approach—A Threat to Democracy?

In a pointed critique of the opposition’s strategies, Mweetwa labeled their approach to politics as ‘political jokes.’ He argued that such tactics not only belittle the essence of political discourse but also contribute to the erosion of democracy in the country. The opposition, he insists, needs to shift towards a more serious and constructive role in Zambia’s political scene.

Emphasizing Realism Over False Hope

Amid increasing political tensions in Zambia, Mweetwa emphasized that the opposition should prioritize real triumphs on the political field and in policy-making over providing false hope to the Zambian citizens. His warning, thus, serves as a call to his opposition peers to champion credibility, realism, and constructive politics for the sake of the nation’s progress.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

