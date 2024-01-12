en English
Health

Zambian Opposition Party UPND Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
In the heart of Africa, Zambia grapples with a severe cholera outbreak that has stirred a significant political development. The United Party for National Development (UPND), a prominent opposition party, has extended an olive branch to other political entities. Its aim? An all-encompassing patriotic effort to stem the rising tide of the ongoing cholera epidemic that has become a national concern. Within a span of one month, more than 290 Zambians have succumbed to the disease—a sobering statistic that underscores the gravity of the situation.

The UPND’s call for unity is aimed at transcending partisan lines in a collective fight against the health crisis. Recognizing that the epidemic is not a partisan issue but a national one, the UPND has rallied for a united front among political entities to address the cholera outbreak. The party has been proactive in its approach, distributing chlorine and actively working to contain the disease’s spread. This call to arms resonates with the critical need for collective action in public health emergencies.

Private Sector Joins the Fight

It’s not only political entities that have responded to the call. Trade Kings, a major Zambian corporation, has also stepped up to the plate, donating K2.5 million worth of hygiene items to aid in the fight against cholera. Their involvement exemplifies the broad-based effort required to tackle such a large-scale health crisis.

The UPND’s call for collaboration is a beacon of hope in these turbulent times. It emphasizes the power of unity and the importance of setting aside political differences in the face of adversity. More than just a fight against a health crisis, it is a testament to the spirit of Zambian patriotism and a proactive approach in tackling the outbreak.

Health Politics Zambia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

