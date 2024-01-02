Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND’s Economic Policies

In a significant development, Zambia’s Kwacha has tumbled to its lowest point ever since the nation’s independence, earning the dubious distinction of being the worst performing global currency. The root cause is attributed to the economic and financial policies executed by the United Party for National Development (UPND) since they assumed power in 2021. Sean Tembo, a prominent political figure, has been vocal about his criticism of these policies and their detrimental impact on the Zambian economy.

The Decline of the Zambian Kwacha

The landslide in the value of the Zambian Kwacha is a result of a combination of factors. Among these, the most notable are the challenges in securing foreign financing, the exponential rise in import costs, and rampant inflation. These elements have collectively destabilized the national economy and contributed to the severe devaluation of the Kwacha.

The African Currency Crisis

However, the Kwacha’s plight is not an isolated incident. Approximately a dozen African currencies have seen a slump of at least 15% against the dollar. This has led to a shortage of dollars, triggering devaluations and central bank exchange controls in several countries. Zambia’s Kwacha has been particularly hard hit, weakening to a record low against the dollar and pushing the nation into default on its eurobonds.

Impact on Domestic Economy and Foreign Investments

The absence of foreign financing has compelled governments to increase domestic issuance, which in turn has escalated borrowing costs. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is stepping in to provide financing to bolster reserves in some instances. This financial crisis is also having a ripple effect on consumers and local businesses, with soaring import costs fueling inflation.

While the immediate scenario is bleak, countries with lesser foreign exchange needs and sizeable foreign reserves are gaining traction among investors. It’s a stark reminder of the vital role strategic planning and sound financial management play in stabilizing national economies and safeguarding currency performance.