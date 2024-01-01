en English
Economy

Zambian Kwacha: World’s Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND’s Policies

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Zambian Kwacha: World’s Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND’s Policies

As the Zambian Kwacha plunges to an unprecedented low, it earns the dubious distinction of being the world’s worst-performing currency. This alarming development has been attributed to the economic policies adopted by the United Party for National Development (UPND) government, in power since 2021. The gravity of the situation has deepened political tensions, with critics and opposition parties warning of dire consequences should the current regime secure another term.

The Kwacha’s Historic Plunge

Sean Tembo, a vocal critic of the UPND’s economic strategies, claims that the current government’s financial measures have pushed the Kwacha to its weakest point since Zambia’s independence. The plummeting value of the currency is causing widespread concern, with the Kwacha now labeled as the world’s worst-performing currency.

Political Tensions Rise Amid Economic Crisis

The Kwacha’s dire performance is not only an economic issue but also a politically charged one. Saboi Imboela, the president of the National Democratic Congress, has raised concerns about the potential fallout of re-electing the UPND. The current economic crisis, underlined by the Kwacha’s freefall, is serving as a potent weapon for political opponents to challenge the UPND’s credibility and governance.

President Hichilema’s Commitment to Reform

Despite the harsh criticism and daunting economic challenges, President Hakainde Hichilema remains steadfast in his commitment to economic reform, particularly in the agricultural sector. Amidst the swirl of political and economic turmoil, the president’s resolve to steer the nation toward recovery and growth is being put to a stern test.

Economy Politics Zambia
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

