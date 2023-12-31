Zambian Judge’s Suspension Sparks National Debate

In a move that has sparked a national debate, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa, citing allegations of incompetence and consistent failure to deliver judgments promptly. The suspension has drawn both support and criticism from various quarters, making it a contentious issue in Zambia’s political and judicial landscape.

Unfounded Grounds of Suspension

Peter Sinkamba, the president of the Green Party, has publicly challenged the suspension. He claims that the reasons provided by President Hichilema for suspending Judge Katanekwa are unfounded. Sinkamba’s critique underscores the delicate balance between judicial independence and political influence, a topic that has now been thrust into the limelight.

Support for the Decision

On the other hand, governance expert Wesley Miyanda has backed President Hichilema’s decision. His support suggests that there are segments within the political and judicial spheres that believe in the necessity of this move. It has sparked a debate about judicial practices and the potential for political interference.

Re-evaluating Judicial Competence

Judge Katanekwa has been given the option to resign or defend himself before the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) within a 30-day window. This situation has prompted a re-evaluation of the definition of incompetence for judges, a standard established in 2016. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future evaluations of judicial competency in Zambia, marking a potential turning point in the country’s judicial history.