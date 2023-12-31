Zambian Judge’s Suspension Sparks Controversy: Sinkamba Criticizes, Miyanda Applauds

The suspension of Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has ignited a fiery debate over the sanctity of the judiciary and its autonomy.

Peter Sinkamba, the Green Party President, has not shied away from expressing his criticism, calling the grounds for the suspension baseless.

Public Outcry Over Suspension

While the suspension was based on a recommendation from the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) – citing the judge’s consistent failure to deliver judgments on time and allegations of incompetence – the action has stirred concerns about the principle of separation of powers and the potential erosion of checks and balances in Zambian politics.

The ongoing legal disputes involving the former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and the Director of Public Prosecutions further highlight the urgent need for a review and reform of Zambia’s judicial system.

Sinkamba’s Stand Against the Suspension

Peter Sinkamba, the president of the Green Party, openly criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent suspension of High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa.

Sinkamba questions the legitimacy of the grounds of the suspension, which were based on a recommendation by the JCC, accusing Katanekwa of incompetence and a consistent failure to deliver judgments in a timely fashion. The suspension has sparked discussion about the definition of incompetence for judges established in 2016.

Differing Opinions on the Suspension

Not everyone shares Sinkamba’s view, however. Governance expert Wesley Miyanda has welcomed the decision, emphasizing the need for a ‘shake-off’ of ‘bad elements’ in public institutions to improve service delivery.

Judge Katanekwa has been given the choice to either resign or defend himself before the JCC within a thirty-day window, prompting a re-examination of the definition of incompetence for judges established in 2016.