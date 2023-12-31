en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Zambian Judge’s Suspension Sparks Controversy: Sinkamba Criticizes, Miyanda Applauds

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:55 am EST
Zambian Judge’s Suspension Sparks Controversy: Sinkamba Criticizes, Miyanda Applauds

The suspension of Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has ignited a fiery debate over the sanctity of the judiciary and its autonomy.

Peter Sinkamba, the Green Party President, has not shied away from expressing his criticism, calling the grounds for the suspension baseless.

Public Outcry Over Suspension

While the suspension was based on a recommendation from the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) – citing the judge’s consistent failure to deliver judgments on time and allegations of incompetence – the action has stirred concerns about the principle of separation of powers and the potential erosion of checks and balances in Zambian politics.

The ongoing legal disputes involving the former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and the Director of Public Prosecutions further highlight the urgent need for a review and reform of Zambia’s judicial system.

Sinkamba’s Stand Against the Suspension

Peter Sinkamba, the president of the Green Party, openly criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent suspension of High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa.

Sinkamba questions the legitimacy of the grounds of the suspension, which were based on a recommendation by the JCC, accusing Katanekwa of incompetence and a consistent failure to deliver judgments in a timely fashion. The suspension has sparked discussion about the definition of incompetence for judges established in 2016.

Differing Opinions on the Suspension

Not everyone shares Sinkamba’s view, however. Governance expert Wesley Miyanda has welcomed the decision, emphasizing the need for a ‘shake-off’ of ‘bad elements’ in public institutions to improve service delivery.

Judge Katanekwa has been given the choice to either resign or defend himself before the JCC within a thirty-day window, prompting a re-examination of the definition of incompetence for judges established in 2016.

0
Law Politics Zambia
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Caloocan City Cracks Down on Illegal Firecrackers with Market Inspections

By BNN Correspondents

Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed

By BNN Correspondents

Karachi Police Tightens New Year’s Eve Security: Breathalysers Deplo ...
@Law · 28 mins
Karachi Police Tightens New Year’s Eve Security: Breathalysers Deplo ...
heart comment 0
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI

By Quadri Adejumo

Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress

By Nimrah Khatoon

Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress
TTE-Passenger Altercation on Railway Platform Sparks Viral Video

By Rafia Tasleem

TTE-Passenger Altercation on Railway Platform Sparks Viral Video
Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
Latest Headlines
World News
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
15 seconds
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
47 seconds
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
2 mins
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
2 mins
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
5 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
8 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
9 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
10 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
10 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
31 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
44 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
52 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app