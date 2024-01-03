Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase

In a significant move aimed at addressing tax disparity, the Association of Yukon Communities (AYC) passed a resolution in 2023, advocating for a review and subsequent increase in property taxes for residents living in areas just outside municipal boundaries in Yukon.

The resolution, initiated by Dawson City Mayor Bill Kendrick, seeks to redress the imbalance that has seen these residents reaping benefits from municipal services without contributing a proportionate share of taxes.

Tackling Tax Disparity

Mayor Kendrick highlighted that the taxes levied on peripheral areas are markedly lower than those within municipalities.

This discrepancy has led to an unfair burden being placed on the municipalities, which shoulder the cost of services like snow clearing, recreation facilities, and water treatment. “It’s about fairness. These residents enjoy the benefits without sharing the cost,” said Kendrick.