en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

YSRCP’s Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
YSRCP’s Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments

In the Tirupati assembly constituency, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is making its mark by demonstrating a strong lead as the 2024 general elections approach. The party has nominated Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, the current deputy mayor, as their candidate. The YSRCP’s significant accomplishments in the region are drawing attention and support from the locals.

A Record of Accomplishments

The YSRCP’s achievements in Tirupati range from administrative reforms to infrastructural development. Among these, the allocation of housing sites to more than 10,000 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams employees stands out. The party has also worked towards the recognition of temple workers as skilled labor, leading to enhanced salaries for various contract employees. These initiatives highlight the YSRCP’s commitment towards improving the lives of those in the region.

Infrastructure and Development

Infrastructure development has been another key area of focus for the YSRCP. The party’s governance, particularly under the leadership of Abhinay Reddy and his father, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, is credited with the completion of the Srinivasa Sethu expressway project. They have also been instrumental in the establishment of new roads, thereby enhancing connectivity in the region.

Resolving Long-Standing Issues

Moreover, the YSRCP has taken steps to resolve long-standing issues for residents and shopkeepers at Tirumala. While anti-incumbency sentiment is prevalent in other areas of the state, the situation in Tirupati is distinctly different. The strong support for the YSRCP and its candidate is a testament to their successful tenure over the past five years.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call

By Muhammad Jawad

Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Election Year Heats Up: Political Dynamics, Supreme Court Role, and Campaign Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy ...
@Elections · 30 mins
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy ...
heart comment 0
Anambra State’s Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections

By Salman Khan

Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Voting Rights in Spotlight at SVEEP Program in Vijayawada

By Rafia Tasleem

Voting Rights in Spotlight at SVEEP Program in Vijayawada
Latest Headlines
World News
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
9 seconds
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
13 seconds
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
16 seconds
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
22 seconds
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
1 min
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
1 min
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
2 mins
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
2 mins
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
2 mins
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
25 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
29 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
60 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app