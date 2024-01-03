YSRCP’s Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments

In the Tirupati assembly constituency, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is making its mark by demonstrating a strong lead as the 2024 general elections approach. The party has nominated Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, the current deputy mayor, as their candidate. The YSRCP’s significant accomplishments in the region are drawing attention and support from the locals.

A Record of Accomplishments

The YSRCP’s achievements in Tirupati range from administrative reforms to infrastructural development. Among these, the allocation of housing sites to more than 10,000 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams employees stands out. The party has also worked towards the recognition of temple workers as skilled labor, leading to enhanced salaries for various contract employees. These initiatives highlight the YSRCP’s commitment towards improving the lives of those in the region.

Infrastructure and Development

Infrastructure development has been another key area of focus for the YSRCP. The party’s governance, particularly under the leadership of Abhinay Reddy and his father, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, is credited with the completion of the Srinivasa Sethu expressway project. They have also been instrumental in the establishment of new roads, thereby enhancing connectivity in the region.

Resolving Long-Standing Issues

Moreover, the YSRCP has taken steps to resolve long-standing issues for residents and shopkeepers at Tirumala. While anti-incumbency sentiment is prevalent in other areas of the state, the situation in Tirupati is distinctly different. The strong support for the YSRCP and its candidate is a testament to their successful tenure over the past five years.