EC Officials Tour Andhra Pradesh to Assess Election Readiness

In a significant turn of events, the Election Commission of India (EC) is set to commence its tour of states, beginning with Andhra Pradesh, to assess the readiness for the upcoming elections.

This brings into focus the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is gearing up for a crucial test in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The EC officials, including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, are scheduled for their Andhra Pradesh tour on the 9th and 10th of January.

Intriguingly, the tour to Tamil Nadu has been cancelled for now, sparking questions about the overall election preparedness in states and union territories.