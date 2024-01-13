YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party

Vallabhaneni Balashowry, a member of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and representative of the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, has declared his resignation from the party via social media. Along with his resignation, Balashowry also outlined his intentions to join the Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan.

Internal Conflicts and Resignations

Balashowry’s decision was influenced by indications from YSRCP’s president and chief minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, suggesting that he would not be given a party ticket in the upcoming general elections. Strained relations with fellow party member and local MLA Perni Venkatramaiah, as well as other constituency leaders, reportedly fostered his decision to leave the YSRCP.

Notably, Balashowry’s departure isn’t an isolated incident. He is the second YSRCP MP to resign in recent days, following Sanjeev Kumar’s resignation from both the party and his Lok Sabha membership. Kumar justified his decision by expressing his frustration at his inability to secure development projects for Kurnool during his tenure.

Anticipated Departures and Realignments

Political analysts predict that more resignations are on the horizon, with MPs Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu likely to follow suit. Simultaneously, YSRCP Lok Sabha member K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has become a rebel within the party, planning to leave and join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena alliance.

In a significant reshuffle, the YSRCP president has denied tickets to several MPs and is moving others to contest assembly seats. The changes include MPs from constituencies such as Araku, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati-SC, Rajahmundry, and Kakinada.

The political landscape is undergoing a tremendous shift in Andhra Pradesh, with a series of resignations and realignments within the ruling YSRCP. Only time will tell how these changes will impact the upcoming general elections and the party’s future.