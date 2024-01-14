en English
Health

YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family

In a compassionate gesture, YSRCP Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy provided financial aid to a family in Nellore grappling with a health crisis. He handed over a cheque for Rs 80,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to Dasari Gopal to aid in the medical treatment of his son, Dasari Saikumar. Saikumar, hailing from West Gogulapalli village in the Alluru mandal, is courageously battling a lung-related disease.

Intervention at the Top

The funds were released following MP Prabhakar Reddy’s personal intervention. In a testament to his commitment to public service, he brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The relief fund, under the Chief Minister’s purview, promptly responded with the necessary financial assistance.

Handover at Home

The cheque was personally delivered to Gopal at his residence. This was done in the presence of Prabhakar Reddy’s brother, Vemireddy Kotareddy, further reinforcing the personal touch to this assistance. The relief brought by this financial aid will undoubtedly alleviate the strain of medical expenses on the family and aid in Saikumar’s ongoing battle against his ailment.

More than Just Politics

This act of assistance serves as a reminder that politicians can play a vital role in providing immediate relief to those in need. It underscores the importance of leaders who are in tune with the needs of their constituents and are willing to use their influence to bring forth tangible change in their lives.

Health India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

