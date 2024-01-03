en English
India

YSRCP Government’s Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy lauded the YSR Congress (YSRCP) government’s efforts to uplift the underprivileged sections of society, during an assembly in Podalakuru, Nellore district. This gathering was primarily held to discuss the augmentation of the social security pension from the prior Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 under the incumbent government.

YSRCP Government’s Impactful Initiatives

In his address, Reddy praised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his immediate action to raise the pension amount to Rs 2,000 upon assuming office. This initial hike was followed by subsequent increases, which eventually led to the current amount. He made it a point to note that the number of beneficiaries has witnessed a significant jump from 39 lakh during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime to 66 lakh under the YSRCP government.

Assertive Stance Despite Economic Challenges

Despite the state grappling with financial challenges, the Agriculture Minister underscored that the YSRCP government has stood by its commitments. The implementation of all welfare schemes has continued unabated, he stressed. In contrast, he criticized the previous TDP government for neglecting the welfare of the poor during their rule.

Augmentation of Social Security Pension

As a part of his visit to Podalakuru, Reddy distributed the newly hiked social security pension of Rs 3,000 to the beneficiaries. This act is a testament to the YSRCP government’s focus on the welfare of the economically disadvantaged, serving as an embodiment of their commitment towards the same.

India Politics Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

