Sharmila Reddy Joins Congress, Shifting Andhra Pradesh’s Political Landscape

In an unprecedented political maneuver, YS Sharmila Reddy, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has announced her decision to join the Indian National Congress. This substantial shift in political allegiance has the potential to redefine the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, a state where the Reddy family wields considerable influence.

The Reddy family’s political prowess stems from the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, a former Chief Minister and a Congress stalwart. His son and current Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, leads the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and is a prominent figure in the state’s politics. The decision by his sister, YS Sharmila, to join forces with the Congress has set the stage for a potential shift in supporter loyalties and a possible realignment of political factions within the state.

A Strategic Move

Sharmila’s political journey has been marked by bold decisions. She led the campaign for the YSR Congress Party during her brother’s incarceration and launched a faceoff with former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, even announcing a hunger strike against him. In 2021, reports of a rift between Sharmila and her brother surfaced, leading her to establish the YSR Telangana Party and campaign against the KCR-led TRS.

YS Sharmila is expected to officially join the Congress later this week in Delhi, merging her YSR Telangana Party with Congress. In addition to being offered a Rajya Sabha seat, she is likely to assume the AICC General Secretary role and become the chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee of Andhra Pradesh. This move comes ahead of the upcoming state elections, coinciding with the general elections and could lead to a significant shift in political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh.