YS Jagan Rallies Public Support, Targets Rivals at Eluru's 'Siddham' Meeting

In a recent political rally in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the citizens to be proactive campaigners for the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). The rally, aptly named 'Siddham', was a platform where CM Jagan positioned himself as a leader depending solely on public support, contrasting himself with his political rival, Chandra Babu Naidu. Jagan asserted that Naidu has covert supporters within other political parties, hinting at YS Sharmila as one such secret ally.

Veiled References and Political Rivalries

During his address, Jagan's indirect references to Sharmila sparked a wave of speculations about a growing political rivalry. By doing so, he cleverly painted himself as Arjuna, with the public playing the role of Krishna. In this metaphorical narrative, the YCP government's welfare schemes were positioned as the weapons to counter challenges from his political adversaries.

Government's Achievements Highlighted

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to showcase his government's achievements. He shared that in the span of five years, his government has initiated a staggering 124 welfare measures. The noteworthy aspect of these measures is the direct fund transfer into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, reflecting a transparent and efficient system.

Call for Continued Support in Upcoming Elections

Looking ahead, Jagan rallied the public's support for the forthcoming elections, urging them to vote for YSRCP. He instructed them to press the two buttons on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for both Assembly and Parliament polls. This appeal clearly indicates Jagan's confidence in his government's performance and his conviction that the YSRCP is the right choice for the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.