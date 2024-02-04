YPP's Chinwe Nnabuife Wins Rerun Election in Anambra State

Chinwe Nnabuife, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), has emerged victorious in the rerun election for the Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Nigeria. This crucial announcement was made public by the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Gabriel Anene, late Saturday night, around 10:15 pm.

The verdict was reached after the collation of results from the 16 polling units of Nanka ward 1. Nnabuife, demonstrating significant popularity among voters, received 14,416 votes in total. Her closest competitor, Okwudili Ezenwankwo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fell short with a count of 13,087 votes. Meanwhile, another candidate, Kanayo Eze of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), secured 10,479 votes.

A Mandate for Transformation

Following her decisive win, Nnabuife expressed that her victory is a clear mandate for continuous transformative legislative work in the constituency. She pledged to provide quality representation that would reflect the aspirations of the people in her constituency. Nnabuife further called on all candidates to rally together for the collective interest of the Orumba North/South constituency, urging them to place the collective good over personal ambitions.

Commenting on the election's outcome, Calistus Nwosu, the YPP agent, stated that the results indeed mirrored the will of the electorate. He encouraged Nnabuife to fulfill her responsibilities impartially and effectively, emphasizing the importance of unbiased representation. The rerun election became a necessity after a court order called for a conclusive determination of the rightful winner, following a challenge by Ezenwankwo against INEC's initial declaration of Nnabuife as the winner of the National Assembly election held on February 25, 2023.