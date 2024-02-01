YPP Embarks on Organizational Changes, Appoints New Interim Chairperson

In a bid to streamline its organizational structure, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has embarked on a series of changes in its state chapters nationwide. The party's National Working Committee (NWC) disclosed these strategic shifts at its 24th meeting, revealing the appointment of Wisdom Udoka as the interim chairperson for Akwa Ibom State.

Udoka's appointment follows the resignation of the previous chairperson, Nyeneime Andy, and the defection of Andy and the party governorship candidate, Bassey Albert, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The NWC, in a bid to salvage the party's integrity and effectiveness, made this decision along with other major ones impacting the state chapters of the party.

State Chairpersons Dismissed

In what may be described as a leadership purge, the NWC ratified the permanent removal of state chairmen in Rivers, Benue, Osun, Imo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, and Delta States. These measures were taken due to misconduct, anti-party activities, and abuse of office, in a clear signal that the party would not condone actions that undermine its objectives and principles.

In Abia, where leadership issues had previously stirred controversy, the NWC took a definitive stance. It reaffirmed Uluocha Nelcinn as the state chairperson under certain conditions, including the imposition of a fine and a demand for an apology. Additionally, the state secretary, Uzodinma Nwoko, was offered reinstatement, contingent upon him dropping litigation against Nelcinn. These actions underscore the party's commitment to resolving internal conflicts and fostering unity.

According to YPP National Publicity Secretary, Martins Egbeola-Wale, the party is determined to promote sustainable peace within its ranks. To this end, it is prepared to enforce sanctions for non-compliance with the resolution. These transformations within the YPP indicate a resolution to reinforce discipline and unity, setting the stage for an ambitious political journey.