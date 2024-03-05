YPJ's Berivan Amuda Discusses Women's Revolutionary Role Against ISIS, Syrian Civil War

In an exclusive interview with KCS on December 8th, 2023, Berivan Amuda from the YPJ Women's Protection Units sheds light on the emergence and global recognition of the YPJ as a formidable force in women's self-defense, particularly during the siege of Kobanê amidst the Syrian Civil War. Established amid the chaos of the Arab Spring and the civil war in Syria, the YPJ represents a beacon of hope and revolutionary struggle against oppressive forces, including ISIS and the Syrian regime.

The Genesis of the YPJ

The YPJ, born out of necessity and the revolutionary spirit of Rojava, stands as a third alternative against the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War. Rooted in the historical oppression faced by Kurds and other ethnic groups in Syria, the formation of the YPJ was significantly influenced by the teachings of Abdullah Öcalan and the earlier mobilization of women guerrillas in Kurdistan. These elements, combined with the oppressive conditions under the Syrian regime and the existential threat posed by ISIS, catalyzed the organization of women into self-defense units, eventually leading to the establishment of the YPJ in 2013.

Challenges and Resistance

Despite facing multifaceted oppression from entities like ISIS, Turkey, and the Syrian regime, the YPJ has stood firm in its commitment to women's liberation and societal transformation. The interview highlights the severe challenges encountered, including the use of chemical weapons and gender-based violence by Turkish forces and ISIS. Yet, the YPJ's resistance is portrayed not merely as a military struggle but as a broader fight against patriarchal violence and for the establishment of a society based on democratic confederalism, centered around women's liberation and ecological sustainability.

Global Solidarity and the Path Forward

Amuda emphasizes the importance of global solidarity and the need for women worldwide to organize autonomously, particularly in self-defense, to challenge and overcome patriarchal systems. Drawing parallels with the struggles of women in various parts of the world, the YPJ's fight against ISIS and ongoing resistance against Turkish aggression are highlighted as part of a larger global struggle against oppression. The narrative reinforces the idea that women's liberation is integral to societal transformation, resonating with Audre Lorde's assertion of interconnectedness in the fight for freedom.

As the interview with Berivan Amuda concludes, the story of the YPJ emerges as a powerful testament to the resilience, courage, and revolutionary spirit of women in the face of relentless adversity. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for liberation and the critical role of solidarity, organization, and resistance in challenging patriarchal, oppressive systems worldwide. The YPJ's journey underscores the potential for transformation when women, armed with ideology and solidarity, lead the charge for a just and equitable society.