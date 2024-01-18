Youth Rally Behind Independent Candidate Seth Adu Mensah in Tano South

In a show of resounding support, Seth Adu Mensah, an independent parliamentary candidate in the Tano South constituency of the Ahafo Region, has garnered unwavering backing from the youth during his campaign tours across 18 communities in the constituency.
The youth, along with some community leaders, have vocalized their enthusiasm and faith in Adu Mensah's transformative influence with cheers and positive remarks.
A youth leader in Techimantia lauded Adu Mensah for his benevolent support in education. He credited him for the positive changes he has brought to the local education sector.
Similarly, a young farmer in Nkwanta commended Adu Mensah for his impactful contributions to local agriculture. He credited him with bringing about improvements that have benefited the farming community.